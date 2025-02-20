Point-of-Sale Payment Leader SoftPoint Selects BigBear.ai for Facial Recognition Matching Technology in Payment Transactions

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for defense, national security, travel, trade, and enterprise will provide Trueface facial biometric solutions for consumer payment transactions made across SoftPoint’s network of established retail partners through SoftPointPay.

SoftPointPay’s integration of BigBear.ai biometrics will provide businesses with advanced capabilities to enhance security, streamline operations, and elevate customer satisfaction in payment experiences.

“Our collaboration with SoftPoint represents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the power of facial biometrics delivering accurate, reliable facial recognition capabilities across industries,” said Ha McNeill, Vice President of Digital Identity at BigBear.ai. “Together, we are setting new standards for security, innovation, and convenience by using biometrics in payment processing.”

BigBear.ai’s Trueface is the biometric matching solution powering the verification process for SoftPointPay’s point-of-sale platforms, transforming how businesses authenticate customer payments. Facial recognition technology can reduce the risk of fraudulent transactions as unique identities are difficult to replicate or steal.

“We are thrilled to partner with BigBear.ai to provide our clients with one of the most advanced and secure facial recognition matching solutions available,” said Christian “Riv” Rivadalla, CEO of SoftPoint. “BigBear.ai’s biometric technologies complement our payment solutions, enabling us to deliver unparalleled security and convenience to businesses and consumers worldwide.”

Integration of Trueface within SoftPointPay platforms will ensure authentication accuracy, protecting businesses and consumers against fraud, identity theft, and unauthorized access. Today, SoftPointPay operates across markets including banks, dining, retail, convenience stores, event venues, and more.

To learn more about Trueface, visit https://bigbear.ai. To learn more about SoftPointPay, visit www.softpointpay.com.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for national security, defense, travel, trade, and enterprise. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About SoftPoint

SoftPoint is a leading provider of innovative biometric and payment technology solutions, dedicated to simplifying and securing business operations through cutting-edge technology. With a comprehensive suite of solutions for payments, access control, age verification, and loyalty programs, SoftPoint is redefining convenience and security for businesses across the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

