Point B Appoints New C-Level Executives to Accelerate Growth and Transformation

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Point B, a consulting firm that drives impact by working at the intersection of expertise, industry insight, and transformative technology, has announced the appointment of several key executives to leadership roles to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and deepen the company’s technology expertise.

“Today’s market conditions demand that every company be nimble and ready to evolve. The executives in these roles will help Point B transform to serve the needs of our customers better,” says Point B President & CEO Brian Turner. “Each leader in our Executive Committee brings the deep functional expertise we need to continue our relentless focus on providing world-class customer experiences and delivering outcomes that go beyond expectations for the advancement of people, planet, and profit.”

New executives to the company include Patrice Graves as Chief People Officer, David Parker as Chief Financial Officer, and consulting industry veteran Jay Harrison as Chief Growth Officer. In addition, Point B leader Michael Valitchka has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Delivery Officer, where he will oversee an enhanced delivery organization that matures Point B’s offerings and sustains a world-class NPS score. Key roles to the Executive Committee also include Chris Magill as Chief Legal Officer; EVP Corporate Development and Tim Larson as Executive Vice President, Operations & IT.

“Point B is known for bringing trusted talent to each customer engagement. Patrice’s ability to build a best-in-class employee experience will enable us to provide new and deeper pathways for our people to evolve their skill sets to meet the needs of our customers,” shares Turner.

The company’s transformation includes a keen focus on the role technology plays in helping companies evolve and stay competitive. “Point B is known for delivering exceptional outcomes. Deepening our technology expertise will enable bigger, bolder possibilities for our customers – and fuel our own growth,” says Harrison, whose background includes 30 years of experience in COO and CRO roles in the professional services and software domains.

“We’re in the business of solving problems. That’s at the core of our 28-year history as a consulting firm,” says Valitchka. “As a leadership team, we’re committed to keeping customers our core focus and continuing to provide seamless collaboration that generates impact for their business, stakeholders, employees, and consumers.”

