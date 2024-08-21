Podimetrics Partners with HTEC to Develop Industry-Leading Patient Care Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HTEC, a global end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company, is proud to announce a collaboration with Podimetrics. Podimetrics is the creator of the SmartMat™ and provider of integrated clinical and patient support services saving the limbs and lives of people living with complex diabetes by providing cutting-edge technology and personalized patient remote monitoring.









To ensure its solutions remain at the forefront of healthcare innovation and patient care, the company is partnering with HTEC to modernize its platform.

“Our solution relies on algorithms that enable early detection and improve health outcomes for patients with diabetic foot problems,” said Matt Oefinger, PhD, chief data and technology officer at Podimetrics. “We’re excited to leverage HTEC’s expertise in data analytics and healthcare technology to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data.”

During the engagement, HTEC will help Podimetrics design and implement algorithmic improvements on sensors and data, build a solid foundation for subsequent development and algorithmic evolution, and plan for upcoming hardware releases.

“Working with Podimetrics is the type of collaboration HTEC thrives on — using our expertise to develop solutions with an immediate positive user impact. We’re excited to help Podimetrics refine its industry-leading platform with enhanced capabilities and features that improve patient outcomes,” said Ognjen Milicevic, machine learning tech lead at HTEC.

The collaboration between the two companies will strengthen Podimetrics’ position as a cutting-edge diabetic foot care company by enhancing its platform’s detection capabilities, reducing manual intervention, improving patient outcomes, and building a more comprehensive care approach.

About Podimetrics:

Podimetrics revolutionizes diabetic foot treatment with smart technology. Through partnerships with regional and national health plans and at-risk providers, such as the Veterans Health Administration, Podimetrics has helped prevent amputations associated with complex diabetes. By combining cutting-edge technology with best-in-class clinical and patient support services, Podimetrics earns high engagement rates from patients and allows clinicians to save limbs, lives, and money — all while keeping vulnerable populations healthy in their own homes.

About HTEC:

HTEC Group Inc. is a global digital, product development, and technology engineering firm powering the technological evolution of the world’s most impactful organizations — from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. With more than 2,000 experts spread across North America and Europe, HTEC is an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

