Poder Latinx, Mundial Media, Autonomy Strategies, Conexion ‘Nos Ayuda Vivir’ Campaign Finalist for Two Prestigious Reed Awards

*Best Innovation in Advocacy*

*Best Advocacy Campaign*

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Poder Latin, Mundial Media, Conexion and Autonomy Strategies are proud to announce its Nos Ayuda a Vivir campaign is a finalist for two prestigious Reed Awards, Best Innovation in Advocacy and Best Advocacy Campaign. This campaign aims to educate Latinos across the country particularly about the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act and how the Clean Energy Plan can help families save money while fighting climate change.

This campaign utilized a groundbreaking approach to voter advocacy, combining advanced AI-driven targeting with deep cultural insights to engage and mobilize Latino voters in Arizona. The PoderLatinx campaign, executed by Mundial Media, harnessed privacy-first, cookieless technology to deliver precise, culturally resonant messaging that effectively addressed barriers to voter participation such as misinformation and disengagement.

Our campaign’s innovative strategy leveraged first-party contextual data to connect with underrepresented communities authentically, ensuring messages aligned with their values and concerns. This data-driven approach resulted in meaningful voter engagement, ultimately contributing to increased awareness and participation in key electoral processes.

Launched in April 2024, Nos Ayuda a Vivir is a $1.7 million awareness campaign aimed at helping Latinos in frontline communities most impacted by climate change. The campaign provides essential information on accessing opportunities to lower those costs. Nos Ayuda a Vivir has already rolled out PSAs in Georgia, Arizona, Texas and nationally during the COPA America soccer championship this summer, reaching millions of Latino households.

In response to this honor, Yadira Sánchez, Poder Latinx Executive Director said:

“This campaign is about empowering our community to save money while addressing the urgent threat of climate change. Latinos are often on the frontlines of its harmful effects, and we know many need assistance navigating the resources available to them. With the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act now in effect, it’s critical that Latinos are informed about the benefits and opportunities this legislation offers. We are thrilled that the Reed Awards are honoring our work educating the community, helping to reduce energy costs, and driving meaningful climate action that creates greater opportunities for Latinos.”

In response to this honor, Tony Gonzalez CEO & Co-Founder of Mundial Media said :

“The Poder Latinx campaign, led by Mundial Media, aimed to empower Latino voters across the country by delivering culturally relevant, data-driven messaging to drive engagement and turnout. By combatting misinformation and increasing awareness and participation through precise, AI-powered contextual targeting we reached Latino communities authentically and effectively. By demonstrating the power of multicultural marketing combined with ethical, AI-powered solutions, this campaign not only achieved its goals but also set a new standard for political outreach in diverse communities. “

How We Did It:

Releasing PSA ads in English and Spanish to educate the Latino community about the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

This awareness campaign will revolve around digital content, 15 to 30-second educational material.

We are also promoting the online hub with information on the tax rebates and credits available under the Inflation Reduction Act's climate provisions: www.poderlatinx.org/live or https://poderlatinx.org/vivir (Spanish).

Why We are Doing This:

Latinos in the U.S. are more likely than non-Hispanic Whites to experience heat waves, powerful hurricanes, sea level rise, and floods, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

That risk will only grow as the Earth heats up. For example, the EPA estimates that Hispanic and Latino people are more than 40% more likely to live in places where it is frequently too hot to work a full day outside. More severe heat waves are a major problem because millions of Latinos have jobs that require them to be outside.

The climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction give Latinos the tools they need to help create a better life for their communities. These provisions include, but are not limited to: Tax rebates are included in the climate provisions of the IRA for weatherproof homes, among other benefits. Subsidies for energy-efficient appliance replacements and solar panel installations. Job creation for clean energy jobs, from projects created by the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure legislation.



For more information, please contact:

Mynellies Negrón | (703) 585-6727 | mynegron@poderlatinx.org

Kristian Ramos, Kristian@autonomy-strategies.com

About Poder Latinx

Poder Latinx is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the Latinx community through voter registration, civic education, and leadership development. Our mission is to foster active participation and leadership within the Latinx community to ensure a better future for all.

About Mundial Media

Mundial Media is an NMSDC-certified, Hispanic-owned contextual marketing platform that helps brands authentically connect with diverse audiences. Born from the need for a holistic marketing solution, Mundial Media blends multicultural insights with a robust data-driven engine to create genuine emotional connections between brands and their audiences. Its proprietary Cadmus AI engine provides scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. As privacy-first approaches become the new norm, Mundial Media targets audiences using first-party contextual technology, bypassing the reliance on third-party cookies.

Poder Latinx’s mission is to build a political wave where Latinx communities, immigrants, and people of color are decision-makers in this country’s democracy.



press@mundialmedia.com

213.394.0698

