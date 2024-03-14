Podcast: European Space Agency Talks SpaceTech, Challenges and Opportunities

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, invites you to a conversation with European Space Agency microelectronics and data handling engineer Laurent Hili and Luis Mansilla, AI expert in the software technology section at the European Space Research and Technology Center, on the latest “This is Our Mission” podcast. Hosted by Dr. Tony Lewis, BrainChip’s chief technology officer, the podcast will be available March 14, 2024, at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.





Hili is in charge of technology developments related to satellite on-board computers and hardware supporting Machine Learning deployments. He leads several research activities in the fields of AI and neuromorphic computing, in particular. Mansilla is a software engineer and AI expert. For the past five years, he has been working in the software technology section at ESTEC.

They join the BrainChip podcast to discuss space technology and emerging needs for more autonomy; the key challenges and demands facing space programs, including latency and power consumption; and how ESA is leveraging neuromorphic AI technology to drive growth in the sector.

“The Space Race began 70 years ago. After initial excitement, Space faded from people’s conscious awareness. However, in the last 10 years we have seen space take front seat again driven by visionaries who are leveraging modern technology to achieve the dreams of Science Fiction,” said Dr. Lewis. “Therefore, it is my great pleasure to discuss amazing innovation that is powering the ambitions of what is possible through space exploration with these experts from the European Space Agency (ESA). Laurent and Luis have extensive insight into the direction of AI in space technology and how neuromorphic computing is helping to realize these outsized dreams. I strongly encourage you to listen to this conversation.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe



Director, Global Investor Relations



tdawe@brainchip.com