PNT Data Corp. Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Financial Services Center Clearinghouse Services Contract

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClearinghousePNT Data Corp. (PNT), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) announced today its most recent award from the Department of Veterans Affair (VA) Financial Services Center (FSC). Under this award, PNT will provide Clearinghouse Services including 1) receipt and transmission of electronic medical claims and 2) conversion of paper claims into HIPAA compliant electronic claims transactions. The award includes one (1), 12-month base period contract with four (4), 12- month option periods.

We are excited to receive our second prime contract award from the VA to support the FSC. The entire team at PNT is committed to supporting the VA’s mission with high quality, secure and reliable data services,” said G. Allen DeGraw, PNT’s Veteran Founder and CEO.

PNT currently provides Insurance Identification and Verification services to the VA under a $25M, 5-year Single Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract and clearinghouse and other data services to a nationwide base of healthcare customers and end-users.

About PNT Data Corp.

PNT Data Corp. (PNT), specializes in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Clinical Data Integration (CDI). The company helps customers manage the fundamentals and complexities of electronic healthcare data across sources, endpoints, types, formats, and content. The company’s managed services power initiatives that positively impact revenue, health status, costs and service experience for government agencies, commercial payers, providers and analytics and revenue cycle companies. PNT’s highly secure and scalable services are HITRUST, EHNAC and CAQH/CORE certified and reside on the AWS cloud infrastructure. PNT’s unique value proposition prioritizes data quality over quantity, engagement over technology, flexibility over rigidity and results over activity.

To learn more about PNT Data, visit www.pntdata.com or call us at (860) 257-2030. For industry updates and company news follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Renata Rodrigues

Vice President of Growth and Customer Success

PNT Data Corp.

860-257-2030

renatarodrigues@pntdata.com

