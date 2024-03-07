Plus Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2024

This marks the second consecutive year that the company is on the list

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autonomousdriving–Forbes announced the results of its annual America’s Best Startup Employers in 2024, with Plus being named to the list for a second year in the row.









“Autonomous driving is among the most impactful technologies of our generation. As we expand the global deployment of our AI-based autonomous driving software solutions across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, we are grateful for the dedication of our talented team who are on this meaningful journey with us. While never easy to be a pioneer, investing in our people and ensuring they have the best environment to innovate and thrive enables us to deliver on our commitments to customers and partners,” said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Plus.

Plus has made remarkable strides in advancing the commercialization of its autonomous driving solutions. Its unique modular Open Platform for Autonomy and full suite of autonomous driving solutions, from next-generation safety systems to highly automated driving and fully autonomous driving, have garnered the trust and support of partners including leading global OEMs, Tier 1 automotive suppliers, and smart infrastructure providers.

The prestigious award honors companies that maintain a good reputation, invest in employee satisfaction and demonstrate steady business growth. In partnership with market research company Statista, the Forbes Best Startup Employers list was compiled by considering companies headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, and employing at least 50 workers. The team gathered and analyzed over 7 million data points about more than 20,000 companies to select the 500 companies on the list.

