Plus Named 2024 Edison Awards Finalist for Innovative Autonomous Driving Software

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Plus, a global autonomous driving technology company, has been named a finalist in the 2024 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Innovation category, innovative services and solutions, for its driver-in Level 2++ solution PlusDrive®. Not only does PlusDrive help OEMs and Tier 1s accelerate the deployment of semi-autonomous features in next-generation vehicles, the software paves the way to fully autonomous vehicles in the future.









“We purpose-built Plus’s autonomous driving software solutions to transform the driving experience today and into the future,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder at Plus. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our best-in-class innovations and for the impact we are driving with our leading OEM, Tier 1, and infrastructure provider partners in the U.S., Europe and Australia. Together, we’re bringing to market next-generation vehicles that will make our world safer and greener.”

The Edison Awards™ are named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison. Dubbed “the Oscars of Innovation,” the Edison Awards™ recognizes the most innovative products and business leaders in the world. Edison Award nominations are reviewed by a panel of top executives, academics, and innovation leaders from across the globe and are evaluated based on concept, value, delivery and impact. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, General Electric, IBM and NVIDIA.

Plus offers a full suite of driver-in to driver-out products built on the company’s Open Platform for Autonomy, with its Level 4 autonomous driving software as the common base. The driver-in solution, PlusDrive®, is already being deployed in the U.S. and Europe. Since 2021, PlusDrive-enabled vehicles have been used by customers to deliver commercial freight across the U.S. In Europe, PlusDrive®-enabled trucks jointly developed by Plus and IVECO, one of the world’s top 5 global commercial vehicle makers, are being tested on public roads in Germany. A pilot program with DSV to carry commercial freight for dm on PlusDrive-enabled Iveco trucks will start in Germany this year. Plus’s Level 4 solution, SuperDrive™ is also being deployed with the world’s largest commercial vehicle OEMs and infrastructure providers.

“A key reason global OEMs and Tier 1s choose Plus as their autonomy partner is that our underlying autonomous driving technology and progressive commercialization approach ease their transition to increasing levels of autonomy. Adopting PlusDrive® today accelerates their product development and provides them with the ability to gradually integrate more automated driving features, across more vehicle models and types as they need, all on the same platform,” added Kerrigan.

The Edison Awards is the latest in a number of prestigious industry awards that recognize Plus for its pioneering autonomous driving technology, revolutionary high-performance product offerings, and exceptional team delivering on commercial applications of autonomous driving technology for the transportation sector. Among these accolades are:

Plus is a global provider of autonomous driving software solutions that span driver-in PlusDriveⓇ to driver-out SuperDrive™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, Plus is named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Plus’s Open Platform for Autonomy is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Partners including Bosch, dm-drogerie markt, DSV, IVECO, Luminar, Nikola and Transurban are working with Plus to accelerate next-generation transportation solutions. For more information, visit www.plus.ai.

