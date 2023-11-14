Home Business Wire Plus Earns No. 2 Spot on Prestigious 2024 FreightWaves FreightTech 25 List
Autonomous driving software company recognized as one of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the transportation industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plus, a global autonomous driving software provider, has been honored with the second-highest ranking on the 2024 FreightTech 25 list recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies in the transportation industry.




“At Plus, our focus has always been on commercializing our Level 4 autonomous driving technology into driver-in and driver-out solutions that make driving safer, more efficient, and more sustainable today and in the future,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder of Plus. “We are delighted to receive the industry recognition and the continued validation from leading global OEMs, Tier 1s, fleets, infrastructure providers and global technology companies as their autonomous driving software partner of choice.”

Inclusion in the prestigious FreightTech 25 list affirms the global deployment momentum and progress Plus has achieved in the past year. Highlights include:

Companies on the 2024 FreightTech 25 list are selected because of their innovative and disruptive contributions to the transportation industry. Based on over 400 companies nominated, they are further selected from the FreightTech 100 by voting from a handpicked group of over 80 CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in the transportation industry.

About Plus

Plus is a global provider of autonomous driving technology with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California and operations in the U.S., Europe and Australia. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Plus’s open autonomy technology platform is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Partnered with leading Tier 1 automotive suppliers, vehicle manufacturers, fleets, infrastructure operators, and other technology companies globally, including Bosch, DSV, IVECO, Luminar, Nikola, Transurban and others, Plus is working to make driving safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable. Plus has received a number of industry awards and distinctions for its transformative technology and business momentum from Fast Company, Forbes, FreightWaves, Insider, Consumer Electronics Show, AUVSI, and others. For more information, visit www.plus.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact
Lauren Kwan

pr@plus.ai

