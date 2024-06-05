PLTW Pathogen Patrol Recognized by SIIA as Best Educational Game of 2024

PLTW Pathogen Patrol earns prestigious industry recognition

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Pathogen Patrol™, an immersive learning experience on Roblox designed by PLTW and developed by Tipping Point Media was named the best Educational Game of 2024 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Education Technology products across the country and around the world.









“Pathogen Patrol isn’t just a game; it’s a gateway to immersive, standards-based learning that sparks curiosity and ignites a passion for STEM subjects like never before,” said PLTW Senior Vice President of Programs, Jason Rausch. “It’s the perfect blend of captivating gameplay and educational content, showing just how powerful the fusion of instructional and game design can be.”

“We are thrilled to fund deep learning experiences like Pathogen Patrol, that ensure key learning objectives and game design are mutually reinforcing in ways that help students get inside, witness, and explore scientific phenomena that otherwise are hard to experience viscerally,” said Vice President of Education at Roblox, Rebecca Kantar. “We are excited to see Project Lead The Way continues to bring engaging, rigorous learning to life on Roblox.”

Since its 2023 launch, Pathogen Patrol has engaged over 1.5 million learners as the first PLTW-designed learning experience on Roblox. This experience is part of the Human Body Systems course within the PLTW Biomedical Science pathway and provides educators and high school students with a unique learning approach using innovative tools to enhance critical thinking and foster teamwork, all within an interactive virtual environment.

“The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors. We are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award victors!” says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation Award, it is earned. Our unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each Nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert Judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists’ products receive a second round and Peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don’t win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) equips PreK-12 students for a STEM-driven world with teacher-empowered curriculum in computer science, engineering, biomedical science, and more. For over 25 years, PLTW’s curriculum coupled with its best-in-class professional development has supported teachers in creating an environment to make every student STEM successful. As a national nonprofit organization, PLTW is proud to reach 2.5 million students in elementary, middle and high schools in all 50 states. With over 100,000 trained teachers nationwide, PLTW brings relevant, hands-on learning to classrooms across the country. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

Contacts

Jackie Yanchocik



Director of Public Relations



Jyanchocik@pltw.org