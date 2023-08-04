PLS Partners with Green Dot to Deliver Convenient, Affordable Banking and Payments Tools to Millions of U.S. Consumers

Powered by Green Dot and Green Dot Bank1, PLS will offer the Xpectations!® Plus Demand Deposit Account (DDA), which will Include Enhanced Digital Banking and Other Features for Customers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BaaS–The PLS family of financial service centers, one of the nation’s largest providers of community based financial services, and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced a new partnership to build and deliver seamless, affordable and useful financial tools and services to PLS’ five million-plus customers. Powered by Green Dot’s embedded financial services platform, PLS will offer Xpectations!® Plus featuring a new demand deposit account (DDA) and other tools that help customers more seamlessly access, manage and move their money.





“We are excited to collaborate with Green Dot on this important new product,” says Rob Fisher, Senior Vice President of Support Operations, PLS. “Xpectations!® Plus will empower our customers to manage many of their day-to-day financial needs. Combining Green Dot’s products and technology with our customer focus will allow PLS to further our mission. Our customers deserve better! Better products, more options, and lower fees.”

For more than 25 years, PLS has been a community hub for the financial needs of millions of Americans. The company operates as a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of financial services: in addition to being among the nation’s leading providers of check cashing services, PLS also offers money transfer services, bill payment services, free money orders, and much more in its more than 200 locations. PLS’ ability to offer customers a full range of both traditional and alterative financial services in a single outing provides substantial value to its customers.

“Americans want convenience and flexibility in how they access, manage and move their money,” said Jamison Jaworski, GM/SVP of Retail and Green Dot Network, Green Dot. “With our comprehensive financial technology platform, we’re well-positioned to enable our partners to offer their customers that convenience and flexibility. We’re proud to partner with PLS to help their customers lead better, healthier financial lives.”

By partnering with Green Dot, PLS will now offer customers modern demand deposit accounts that allow them to easily manage their money digitally or in store, receive direct deposits of paychecks or government benefits up to four days early, establish and grow credit through a secured credit card, and more. This expands upon PLS’ and Green Dot’s existing partnership offering PLS customers access to the Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail locations throughout the U.S. that offer cash-in and cash-out capabilities.

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago, operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Prepaid Mastercard®, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes an automobile dealership located in Indianapolis, IN. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money, and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses, ranging from debit, prepaid and payroll cards, to embedded financial and money movement services, to tax products and more. The company’s banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy seamless, configurable, value-driven money management solutions for their customers. Its digital bank GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. And its expansive Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide – more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined – enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank”.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot has powered more than 33 million accounts directly, and many millions more through its partners. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

_________

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

