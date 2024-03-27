PLDT Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F With the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission

MANILA, Philippines–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2023 with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The document has been posted at the PLDT website at: https://main.pldt.com/investor-relations/annual-and-sustainability-reports#us-sec-filing

Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the Annual Report (magazine type) free of charge, upon request and once the report is available.

About PLDT

PLDT is the Philippines’ largest integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups – from fixed line to wireless – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine-listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting https://www.pldt.com/.

