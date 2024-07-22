Home Business Wire PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results August 5
Business Wire

PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results August 5

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 results after the close of the market on Monday, August 5, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (866) 405-1203 or for international callers, (201) 689-8432.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, MGM Slots Live, and myKONAMI Slots. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

Contacts

PLAYSTUDIOS
Investor Relations

Samir Jain, CFA

samir.jain@playstudios.com

Media Relations

BerlinRosen

media@playstudios.com

On the web

www.playstudios.com

Articoli correlati

BAE Systems to Deliver Advanced Microelectronics to U.S. Defense Industrial Base

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award part of the National Security Technology Accelerator’s STEAM PIPE projectMERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense...
Continua a leggere

AuditBoard Named Leader in Six Audit and Risk Categories in G2 Summer 2024 Grid Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company continues to be recognized as a top provider of a wide range of innovative risk solutions.LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

CLC Lodging Introduces Group Reservations to Simplify Project and Long-Term Lodging Needs

Business Wire Business Wire -
WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLC Lodging, a Corpay brand (NYSE: CPAY) and America’s workforce lodging leader, is proud to expand project-based...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php