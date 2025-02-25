PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results March 10

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the close of the market on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (866) 405-1203 or for international callers, (201) 689-8432.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, MGM Slots Live, and myKONAMI Slots. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

