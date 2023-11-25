PlayStation 5 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2023: Best PS5 Consoles, Games, Bundles & More Savings Highlighted by Consumer Walk

Check out our round-up of the top PS5 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, including the top offers on the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PS5 controllers & more.





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our summary of all the best PlayStation 5 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including all the latest offers on PS5 consoles, bundles, games, controllers, and accessories. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Best Sony PS5 Console & Bundle Deals:

Best Sony PS5 Games & Accessories Deals:

Best PS5 Controller Deals:

Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale to shop thousands more live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)