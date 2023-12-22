Playmaker Capital Mails Management Information Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#sports—Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“Playmaker” or the “Company”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands, today announced that it has mailed, using notice-and-access procedures, the management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of Playmaker shareholders (the “Company Shareholders”) to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which Better Collective A/S (“Better Collective”) (STO, XCSE: BETCO) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Playmaker (the “Company Shares”). Each Company Shareholder will receive, at such Company Shareholder’s election on the closing of the Arrangement, for each Company Share held: (a) $0.70 in cash, (b) 0.0206 of an ordinary share in the capital of Better Collective (each ordinary share, a “Better Collective Share”) or (c) a combination of $0.245 in cash and 0.0134 of a Better Collective Share, in each case subject to proration, all as more particularly described in the Circular (the “Transaction”) and Playmaker’s news release dated November 7, 2023.





The Meeting is scheduled to be held via live audio webcast on January 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at https://web.lumiagm.com/#/205606471. Company Shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2023 are entitled to receive notice and vote at the Meeting.

The board of directors of Playmaker, after evaluating the Arrangement with management and Playmaker’s legal and financial advisors, including receipt of a fairness opinion from Canaccord Genuity Corp., has unanimously determined the Arrangement is in the best interests of Playmaker and is fair to Company Shareholders (other than to certain rollover shareholders, being Jordan Gnat, JPG Investments Inc. and their respective affiliates) and unanimously recommends that Company Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

On December 14, 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) granted an interim order providing for the calling and holding of the Meeting and certain other matters related to the Meeting and the Arrangement. A copy of the interim order is included in the Circular.

The anticipated hearing date for the application for the final order of the Court (the “Final Order”) is January 24, 2024. Subject to obtaining the required approval of the Company Shareholders at the Meeting, the Final Order and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions contained in the arrangement agreement entered into between Playmaker and Better Collective on November 6, 2023, including the approval of certain U.S. gaming authorities and approval under the Investment Canada Act, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The Circular provides important information on the Arrangement and related matters, including voting procedures and instructions for shareholders unable to attend the Meeting. Company Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and its appendices carefully and in their entirety. The Circular is available on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Playmaker’s website.

Company Shareholders who have questions regarding the Arrangement or require assistance should consult their financial, legal, tax or other professional advisor.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360-degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas. Playmaker reports in U.S. dollars, except where noted otherwise, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

ABOUT BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

Better Collective (STO, XCSE: BETCO) owns a portfolio of national and global sports media brands and operates numerous digital sports media and communities. At its core, Better Collective produces a range of sports coverage that spans from popular leagues such as the Premier League and the NFL to niche competitions. Better Collective’s brands are an integral part of the sports entertainment industry with an audience of more than 180 million monthly visits from fans exploring the world of sports through a wide range of content such as video formats, podcasts, editorial sports news as well as expert and data insights and betting tips regarding the latest and upcoming sports events. Through its sports media brands like Action Network, HLTV, RotoGrinders, VegasInsider and FUTBIN, Better Collective caters to dedicated as well as casual sports fans who seek engaging sports content. As such, Better Collective is an attractive partner for businesses, including online gambling and betting, aiming to gain the attention of Better Collective’s vast audience with their commercial messages. To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

