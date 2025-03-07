Platter Secures $1.6M in Funding and Launches Platter+ App to Help Ecommerce Brands Optimize Their Checkout Experience

The raise fuels the launch, adding to Platter’s product suite powering over 150 ecommerce brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platter, an ecommerce technology startup, has raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed round, to give brands the tools to run their online store more profitably and not rely on specialized point solutions to achieve desired functionality. Animal Capital led the investment with participation from Visionary Ventures, ecommerce veterans Ben Jabbawy, Kyle Hency, Aaron Spivak, Pierson Krass and others.

With this new funding, Platter will further consolidate these disparate tools into a unified product suite, empowering Shopify brands to build more profitable storefronts. Traditionally, building a world-class storefront cost $100,000+ and took over 10 months, but with Platter, it can now be completed in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost, while delivering high performance.

While Platter made its name building entire storefronts for Shopify brands, its latest launch offers optimization tools to a wider set of customers. Platter+, available in the Shopify app store, allows brands to easily add product upsells, cross-sells, and social proof at their checkout and post-purchase pages in minutes, increasing revenue from every transaction.

“Ben Sharf and the Platter team have thoughtfully created a holistic product offering for ecommerce businesses that makes it simpler, easier, and more intuitive to manage your storefront and maximize profitability,” said Marshall Sandman, Managing Partner of Animal Capital.

Platter was founded in 2021 by friends Ben Sharf, Kieran Derfus, and Michael Keenehan. With years of experience in the ecommerce industry, including agency, consulting, and marketplace roles, they identified a common issue: building a high-converting Shopify website was too expensive, complicated, and time-consuming for brands of all sizes.

“The direct-to-consumer industry is facing challenges as the economic environment shifts. The zero interest rate environment that fueled rapid growth in the last decade has given way to tighter funding and capital constraints,” said Kieran Derfus, co-founder of Platter. “Brands that accessed venture funding are now seeing those sources dry up, while software vendors and agencies with high fees are facing increased resistance from brands focused on profitability.”

As the ecosystem evolves, Platter continues to focus on offering efficient solutions to brands. Platter+ is priced to have a flat fee, meaning brands pay the same whether they drive $1,000 or $100,000 in incremental sales. This contrasts with competitors whose variable pricing models have frustrated brands.

"We recognized the need for ecommerce brands to balance profitability with investing in performance," said Ben Sharf, co-founder of Platter. "By productizing parts of a service-heavy process, we can offer cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. Retaining a premium experience while increasing the bottom line is every brand’s dream."

Looking to the future, Platter will continue to appeal to high-growth and enterprise ecommerce brands as an attractive option for decision-makers across functions, from procurement to finance.

Platter works with over 150 fast-growing ecommerce brands, including Neuro, Every Man Jack, and Ministry of Supply. For more information, visit: https://www.platter.com/.

