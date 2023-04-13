Platform9 and GigaOm Host Webinar for Enterprises Looking to Reduce Infrastructure Costs

CTOs from both organizations share timely information on optimizing cloud and on-prem spending and streamlining platform operations.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, today announced that they will be joined by GigaOm in the upcoming webinar “Cloud native infrastructure strategies in an economic downturn.” Howard Holton, GigaOm CTO, will be joined by Ron Haberman, Platform9’s Market CTO, as they share strategies to optimize operational costs and channel savings toward growth initiatives.





Recent research shows that as much as 60% of organizations identify their cloud costs as being too high, with only 30% being able to identify exactly where their spending is going. In a down economy, where every cent in a budget is critical for maintaining market position and achieving growth, enterprises must be conscious in regard to cloud spending. At the same time, many organizations are looking for ways to modernize legacy applications and find a means to easily manage older infrastructure and modern applications.

“The pressure to reduce spend while still finding ways to advance technology initiatives that support growth is real,” said Kamesh Pemmaraju, Platform9’s Head of Marketing, who will also be the host and moderator for the webinar. “These businesses need practical strategies to navigate current economic challenges, but still need to remain agile and increase revenue opportunities. The experts on this webinar can help those technology leaders find ways to balance costs with sustainable growth.”

During the webinar, the participants will discuss:

Ways to reign in public cloud costs and legacy virtualization taxes

Optimization and streamlining strategies for infrastructure and platform operations

How to evaluate tradeoffs between operating on your own infrastructure versus using a managed service

A path to determine the best containerization strategies for optimal ROI

Those who register will also receive a complimentary copy of GigaOm’s March 2023 report “Key Criteria for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions: An Evaluation Guide for Technology Decision-Makers“.

Follow this link to register for the event, which will occur on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8 AM PDT.

About Platform9

Platform9 empowers enterprises with a faster, better, and more cost-effective way to go cloud native. Its fully automated container management and orchestration solution delivers cost control, resource reduction, and speed of application deployment. Its unique always-on assurance™ technology ensures 24/7 non-stop operations through remote monitoring, automated upgrades, and proactive problem resolution, Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Kingfisher Plc, Mavenir, Redfin, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.99% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by leading investors.

