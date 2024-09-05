Platform Science Partners with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking)

TAT App Will Be Installed on All Tablets Provided to Platform Science Customers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Platform Science, the leading edge application platform for transportation, today announced a strategic partnership with TAT (formerly known as Truckers Against Trafficking), a nonprofit organization focused on educating members of the truck, bus and energy industries about the realities of human trafficking and how they can combat it. Through this partnership, the TAT app for ELDs will be installed on tablets provided to Platform Science customers. This initiative ensures that drivers have immediate access to vital resources and tools necessary to identify and report suspected human trafficking incidents.





“We are grateful to TAT for the incredible work they do in mobilizing the trucking industry to fight human trafficking. By offering the TAT app to our customer’s drivers, we are empowering them to play an active role in this important effort,” said Michael Bray, Chief Commercial Officer, Platform Science. “Drivers are at the center of everything we do and this is another example of how we give them the tools at their fingertips to make a difference while on the road.”

“We are honored to partner with Platform Science to further our mission of combating human trafficking,” said Esther Goetsch, Executive Director, TAT. “By equipping drivers with our app, Platform Science is providing them with crucial tools and resources to identify and report trafficking incidents, which is essential in our collective fight against this critical issue.”

“As a proud customer of Platform Science and a supporter of TAT, we are excited by the enormous potential impact of this partnership,” said Austin Henderson, CIO, FirstFleet, Inc. “Platform Science has enabled us to run the TAT app on our tablets, and we are proud to work with them to advocate for this cause. This will make a significant impact in our world and potentially change lives. We hope every fleet will offer this to their drivers.”

TAT is playing a vital role by educating, equipping, and mobilizing members of the trucking and transportation industry. With thousands of professional drivers crisscrossing the nation’s highways, TAT leverages this vast network to serve as the eyes and ears on the road, helping to identify and rescue victims of trafficking.

Human trafficking is a pervasive crime that affects millions of people worldwide, including vulnerable individuals within our own communities. By partnering with trucking and transportation professionals, TAT is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the fight against this heinous crime. Their efforts not only lead to the rescue of trafficking victims but also contribute to the dismantling of trafficking networks, thereby promoting safety and justice across the industry and beyond.

About Platform Science

About TAT

An international 501c3 organization, TAT stands committed to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of key industries and agencies to combat human trafficking. Founded in 2009, TAT’s goals are to saturate trucking and related industries with TAT training materials, partner with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking and marshal the resources of its partners to combat this crime. To date, more than 1,824,807 industry professionals are TAT Trained, using TAT’s free-of-charge training materials, including industry-specific training videos, wallet cards, posters and window decals. TAT has been recognized for the effectiveness of its work by numerous trucking and governmental agencies, including the United Nations and the U. S. Congress. Learn more at https://tatnonprofit.org/.

Contacts

