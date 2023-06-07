Platform Science Adds Aperia’s Tire Inspection App to Solutions Catalog

Aperia’s Halo Drive app makes pre-trip tire inspections efficient and adds additional ease for drivers

SAN DIEGO & BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and Aperia Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of tire management technologies that improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicle tractors and trailers, announced today that Aperia’s Halo Drive app will be featured in Platform Science’s solutions catalog. Halo Drive is the industry’s first automated pre-trip tire inspection tool to deliver comprehensive tire health insights to drivers. Platform Science’s innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

Halo Drive is geared specifically to drivers of Halo Connect-equipped trucks. Powered by billions of miles of real-world fleet tire data, Halo Connect by Aperia combines automatic tire inflation with predictive and prescriptive maintenance insights to reduce tire health issues, and allow tires to be maintained in the most efficient and economical way possible. The Halo Drive tool enables pre-trip tire inspections to be completed in seconds and logs the date, time, and tire health when completed. The app allows two-way communication so necessary tire service can be scheduled conveniently and economically instead of on the side of the road.

“Aperia has revolutionized tire management technology, and the addition of their cutting-edge tire inspection app, Halo Drive, to our growing fleet solutions catalog offers a critical tool to fleet operators that provides elevated safety alerts and a vital efficiency boost,” said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. “Our platform of industry-leading solutions is redefining how fleet operators can personalize their commercial vehicles and their drivers’ in-cab experience in an unprecedented way. And now, with the addition of Aperia’s Halo Drive app, our customers have another choice and can utilize yet another best-in-class solution alongside other technology from the Platform Science ecosystem that meets their specific needs.”

“Platform Science and Aperia are focused on empowering fleets and drivers to streamline operations with user-friendly tools that deliver impactful results,” said Judith Monte, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Aperia Technologies. “Making Halo Drive available to enterprise fleets through Platform Science’s industry-leading platform is just another way both companies are supporting the efficiency and profitability of our clients.”

