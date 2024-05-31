Planview Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management for Third Consecutive Year

Planview positioned furthest in completeness of vision





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview, the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), today announced that it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management1 for the third year in a row, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, “Gartner defines strategic portfolio management (SPM) as a set of business capabilities, processes and supporting portfolio management technology. Business leaders, enterprise portfolio management office (EPMO) leaders and IT leaders require SPM to support enterprise wide strategy-to-execution alignment and adaptation.”

Download a complimentary copy of the report: https://info.planview.com/gartner-spm-mq-_report_sp_en_reg.html

“Planview empowers organizations to bridge the divide from ideas to impact and harness the power of connected work,” said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer at Planview. “Our full spectrum of portfolio management and value stream management solutions enhance organizational focus, improve strategic outcomes, and enable teams to deliver their best work. Planview solutions connect the strategic direction and goals of business leaders to the bottom-up innovation and delivery of teams to accelerate time to value, increase efficiency and predictability, and de-risk strategic investments.”

Planview was also recognized in the Gartner® companion report to the Magic Quadrant, the Critical Capabilities for Strategic Portfolio Management 2. A Critical Capabilities document is a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. Planview received the highest score in three of three Use Cases: Strategy Execution Management, Enterprise Program and Portfolio Management, and Integrated IT Portfolio Analysis.

This news also comes on the heels of Planview’s recent announcement that it was recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Strategic Portfolio Management. The company was also named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting3.

With Planview’s strategic portfolio management solution, executives, finance leaders, and ePMOs can drive success in strategy execution and transformation by increasing confidence in strategic investments, improving speed-to-value and market responsiveness, and unlocking organizational capacity for priority initiatives.

To learn more about Planview, go here.

About Planview

Planview is the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), enabling organizations to plan and deliver large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Planview empowers organizations to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic product and project initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers and 2.7 million users globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has over 1,400 employees worldwide.

