Home Business Wire Plant Based Products Council Announces James Glueck Joining as Executive Director
Business Wire

Plant Based Products Council Announces James Glueck Joining as Executive Director

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) announced that James Glueck will join their team as Executive Director. In this position, Glueck will lead PBPC’s advocacy for a shift toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant-based materials. He will also work to educate stakeholders on programs and policies that will support the growth of the plant-based products industry, helping to harness its environmental and economic potential to deliver a more sustainable future.


“James’ expertise and commitment to advanced bioproducts is impressive and we’re thrilled to have him join PBPC,” said Acting Executive Director Jamaica Gayle. “He expresses a forward-thinking vision that utilizes a collaborative, consensus approach and he has the policy knowledge and advocacy bona fides to substantially advance the interests of the plant-based products industry.”

Glueck recently served as Vice President at the Torrey Advisory Group, where he advised and represented clients across the food and agriculture value chain on engaging federal legislative and executive branch officials and stakeholders related to sustainability, supply chain, health and hunger, regulatory approval, federal resources, conservation, agriculture production, energy, transportation, farm inputs, animal feed, and other policy issues.

Prior to joining Torrey, Glueck held many positions with the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, including Staff Director where he: led the team responsible for oversight hearings, briefings, presidential nominations, and legislation related to agriculture, conservation, trade, nutrition, food safety, forestry, research, commodity, and futures markets policy; advised the Committee Chair; guided the reauthorization of a Farm Bill; and negotiated several bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief packages.

Glueck has also worked for Senator Mike Johanns, Bunge Noth America, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. An alumnus of Texas A&M University, Glueck holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural development with a minor in business and a certificate in Spanish. He is a sought-after speaker on matters related to the advanced bioproducts, food, and agriculture sectors.

PBPC is an association of like-minded organizations that are advocating for a shift toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant-based materials supported by appropriate end-of-life infrastructure. We educate stakeholders and advocate for programs and policies that will support the growth of the plant-based products industry, helping to harness its environmental and economic potential to deliver a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.pbpc.com.

Contacts

jacqueline@pbpc.com

Articoli correlati

Cadence Digital and Custom/Analog Design Flows Achieve the Latest TSMC N2 Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights: Cadence digital full flow includes key new technologies, including a high-accuracy and massively scalable parasitic 3D field solver AI-powered Cadence...
Continua a leggere

Forethought Recognized in Gartner’s 2023 “Cool Vendor in Customer Service and Support Technology” Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forethought, the leading generative AI for customer support, has been recognized in Gartner's 2023 Cool Vendor in...
Continua a leggere

C-StoreMaster Launches Energy Distribution Division

Business Wire Business Wire -
Huntsville-based convenience store distributor acquires Hays and Son Oil and partners with ExxonMobil to distribute fuelHUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-StoreMaster has...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php