Plant Based Products Council Announces James Glueck Joining as Executive Director

Today, the Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) announced that James Glueck will join their team as Executive Director. In this position, Glueck will lead PBPC's advocacy for a shift toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant-based materials. He will also work to educate stakeholders on programs and policies that will support the growth of the plant-based products industry, helping to harness its environmental and economic potential to deliver a more sustainable future.





“James’ expertise and commitment to advanced bioproducts is impressive and we’re thrilled to have him join PBPC,” said Acting Executive Director Jamaica Gayle. “He expresses a forward-thinking vision that utilizes a collaborative, consensus approach and he has the policy knowledge and advocacy bona fides to substantially advance the interests of the plant-based products industry.”

Glueck recently served as Vice President at the Torrey Advisory Group, where he advised and represented clients across the food and agriculture value chain on engaging federal legislative and executive branch officials and stakeholders related to sustainability, supply chain, health and hunger, regulatory approval, federal resources, conservation, agriculture production, energy, transportation, farm inputs, animal feed, and other policy issues.

Prior to joining Torrey, Glueck held many positions with the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, including Staff Director where he: led the team responsible for oversight hearings, briefings, presidential nominations, and legislation related to agriculture, conservation, trade, nutrition, food safety, forestry, research, commodity, and futures markets policy; advised the Committee Chair; guided the reauthorization of a Farm Bill; and negotiated several bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief packages.

Glueck has also worked for Senator Mike Johanns, Bunge Noth America, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. An alumnus of Texas A&M University, Glueck holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural development with a minor in business and a certificate in Spanish. He is a sought-after speaker on matters related to the advanced bioproducts, food, and agriculture sectors.

PBPC is an association of like-minded organizations that are advocating for a shift toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant-based materials supported by appropriate end-of-life infrastructure. We educate stakeholders and advocate for programs and policies that will support the growth of the plant-based products industry, helping to harness its environmental and economic potential to deliver a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.pbpc.com.

