Planisware Recognized as a Leader in Strategic Portfolio Management Market Report

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, today announced that it was recognized as a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2024 report, “ The 12 Providers That Matter Most and How They Stack Up.” Evaluations were based on 22 criteria across company strategy, current offering, and market presence.





The report advises that SPM customers should look for providers that “ support usability and AI/ML for better decision-making” and “ improve collaboration to support value delivery and increased stakeholder involvement.” It states that SPM providers are increasingly “ enabling roadmaps to confirm the right investments” through expanded integration features. Planisware is noted as offering “ a solid implementation strategy to get customers to value faster.”

“ This acknowledgement from Forrester, which designates Planisware as a Leader in the Strategic Portfolio Management space, is a great honor,” said Antoine Villata, CEO of Planisware North America. “ We are especially grateful to celebrate our advancements in AI and UX alongside our Euronext IPO. Together, these acknowledgements solidify our commitment to serving customers across the globe as a leader in the ever-evolving SPM market.”

The Q2 2024 Forrester Wave™ report notes that Planisware “ offers powerful strategy planning and business architecture,” also mentioning that the SPM vendor’s “ core portfolio management features such as demand and financial management remain strong differentiators” and that “ reference customers supported capacity planning for all methodologies.”

“ Planisware Enterprise addresses an essential market need for more holistic portfolio management, through collaboration, integrations and reporting, and project-oriented financial and resource planning,” said Loïc Sautour, Planisware’s global CEO. “ We believe this recognition from Forrester clearly exemplifies how and why portfolio management and EA professionals can benefit from our Enterprise tool.”

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With close to 700 employees across 12 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 550 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities. For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/

