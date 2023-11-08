PlanetScale Ranked Number 188 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Recognition driven by accelerated product innovation and customer acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fast500—PlanetScale, the database platform innovator powered by MySQL and Vitess, today announced it ranked 188 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.





This prestigious recognition builds on multiple awards received by PlanetScale recently for its exceptional workplace culture, product innovation and growth trajectory. In addition to the Deloitte recognition, the company received Fortune Best Small Workplaces, Inc. Best Workplaces, InfoWorld Technology of the Year, and InfraRed 100 awards in the last 12 months.

“We are immensely honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Awards,” said Sam Lambert, CEO of PlanetScale. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team and their pursuit of innovation and excellence. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the database industry, driving transformative change, and delivering unrivaled value to our customers.”

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About PlanetScale

PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible database platform that makes managing the database easier and near infinitely scalable. This means users can focus on developing their applications while we ensure the reliability and security of their data. Cutting-edge features like non-blocking schema changes, branching, real-time query analytics add unequaled power to the database. Headquartered in San Francisco, PlanetScale is backed by a16z, SignalFire, Insight and Kleiner Perkins. To learn more, visit www.planetscale.com or @planetscale.

