PlanetScale Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#database—PlanetScale, the serverless database innovator powered by MySQL and Vitess, today announced availability of PlanetScale on Google Cloud Marketplace. This makes it even easier for global developers to adopt a serverless database, reduce development time and ongoing maintenance costs of application development.

PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible, serverless database platform built on Vitess, the open source technology that has scaled the world’s largest applications. It changes how developers work with the database, empowering them to focus on their product and not the database. With predictable scale, workflow velocity, and the ability to deploy features without downtime, PlanetScale enables development teams to get products to market quicker so their business can innovate faster using GitHub-style workflows with tools like Data Branching®, non-blocking schema changes, instant schema revert and PlanetScale Boost with real-time integrated database performance metrics.

PlanetScale availability on Google Cloud Marketplace allows users to run PlanetScale directly on the platform. This increases performance and security when PlanetScale is used in conjunction with other platforms on Google Cloud. All network transit is over the Google Cloud backbone and options like VPC connectivity ensure that PlanetScale is running on dedicated and isolated infrastructure that’s connecting securely to other platforms.

“Making PlanetScale available on Google Cloud Marketplace significantly extends our platform’s reach to the global developer community, who have only begun to reap the performance, scale- and cost-related benefits of serverless databases,” said Sam Lambert, CEO of PlanetScale. “Working with a cloud leader like Google Cloud offers our users numerous advantages in terms of onboarding and ongoing engagement with PlanetScale.”

“Organizations are rapidly adopting serverless databases and we are excited to help these organizations modernize and digitally transform their applications,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. “With PlanetScale availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, developers around the world can build next generation applications at scale, securely, at lower cost.”

About PlanetScale

PlanetScale is upending the database industry with a true serverless experience that takes the headache out of database management. PlanetScale Boost, schema revert, database imports, branching, sharding and non-blocking schema changes increase developer velocity while reducing database fragility. PlanetScale is built on battle-tested Vitess, a graduated CNCF open source project used by GitHub, HubSpot, Slack and Square to serve millions of queries per second. PlanetScale reduces time-to-market for new applications and eliminates the cost and effort of managing database infrastructure. PlanetScale is backed by a16z, SignalFire, Insight and Kleiner Perkins and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.planetscale.com or find PlanetScale on Twitter @PlanetScale.

