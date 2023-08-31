PlanetScale Named to Fortune 2023 Best Small Workplaces

Recognition follows recent Inc. Best Workplaces and InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestWorkplaces—PlanetScale, the database platform innovator powered by MySQL and Vitess, today announced that it has been named among the 2023 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List. This prestigious recognition builds on multiple awards received by PlanetScale recently for its exceptional workplace culture and product innovation. In addition to the Fortune recognition, the company also received Inc. Best Workplaces and InfoWorld Technology of the Year awards in the last 12 months.





“Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Small Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn’t take a big headcount to make a big impact,” said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell.

This year is PlanetScale’s debut on the Fortune list, and earning a spot confirms that PlanetScale is one of the best companies to work for in the country. Great Places To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. PlanetScale scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

“PlanetScale prides itself on investing in its teams by creating a workplace culture that allows all employees to thrive in their respective crafts, to be creative, and collaborate to build great products,” said Sam Lambert, CEO of PlanetScale. “We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition, and we look forward to continuing to prioritize the happiness and success of our team members at PlanetScale.”

About PlanetScale

PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible database platform that makes managing the database easier and near infinitely scalable. This means users can focus on developing their applications while we ensure the reliability and security of their data. Cutting-edge features like non-blocking schema changes, branching, real-time query analytics add unequaled power to the database. Headquartered in San Francisco, PlanetScale is backed by a16z, SignalFire, Insight and Kleiner Perkins. To learn more, visit www.planetscale.com or @planetscale.

