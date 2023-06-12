PlanetScale Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Participation in the program opens a new gateway for developers seeking to speed the next big thing to market

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#database—PlanetScale, the serverless database innovator powered by MySQL and Vitess, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program gives PlanetScale co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and AWS partners like PlanetScale.

“PlanetScale’s participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program extends our reach to the legions of developers who need to eliminate database complexity to get their great ideas to market,” said PlanetScale CEO Sam Lambert. “This relationship builds on years of our having offered PlanetScale to users on AWS, and is a further step toward accelerating PlanetScale adoption among the teams and organizations that need it most.”

PlanetScale simplifies building a database by providing users with the proper tools to enhance scalability, performance and ensure reliability—without sacrificing the developer experience. The MySQL-compatible, serverless database platform is built on Vitess, the open source technology that has scaled some of the world’s largest applications. It changes how developers work with the database, empowering them to focus on their product and not the database with predictable scale, workflow velocity, and the ability to deploy features without downtime. PlanetScale enables development teams to get products to market quicker so their business can innovate faster using GitHub-style workflows with tools like Data Branching®, non-blocking schema changes, instant schema revert and PlanetScale Boost with real-time integrated database performance metrics.

“Companies of all sizes and in many different industries are more and more focused on removing the complexity of managing databases to go to market faster,” said Carol Potts, Head of North America Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Digital Native Business (DNB) Business Sales Segments at AWS. “By participating in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, PlanetScale will help improve the overall co-sell experience for current AWS customers. We’re excited to help PlanetScale leverage AWS resources to make it even easier for our customers to integrate with and adopt its solutions to turbocharge their businesses.”

About PlanetScale

PlanetScale is upending the database industry with a true serverless experience that takes the headache out of database management. PlanetScale schema reverts, database imports, branching, sharding, and non-blocking schema changes increase developer velocity while reducing database fragility and ensuring production databases never have downtime. PlanetScale is built on battle-tested Vitess, a graduated CNCF open source project used by GitHub, HubSpot, Slack and Square to serve millions of queries per second. PlanetScale reduces time-to-market for new applications and eliminates the cost and effort of managing database infrastructure. PlanetScale is backed by a16z, SignalFire, Insight, and Kleiner Perkins and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit planetscale.com or find PlanetScale on Twitter @planetscale.

