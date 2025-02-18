Planet to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on Thursday, March 20, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results for the year that ended January 31, 2025, after market close on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Planet’s management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.

Planet invites you to listen to the conference call, which will be webcast live at Planet’s Investor Relations website (investors.planet.com). The webcast will be archived on this website and available for replay approximately two hours after the completion of the event. If you would like to pre-register for the live webcast, please visit the following link to do so in advance of the conference call:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/652899057

If you would like to attend the conference call by dial-in, you must pre-register at: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cce9e80d&confId=77928

Once pre-registered, you will receive your dial-in access details via email.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Investor Contact

Chris Genualdi / Cleo Palmer-Poroner

Planet Investor Relations Team

ir@planet.com

Press Contact

Claire Bentley Dale

Planet Communications Team

press@planet.com