Planet Signs Seven-Figure Expansion with US-allied Government Agency for SkySat High Resolution Data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it has signed a seven-figure contract expansion with a US-allied International Government Agency for SkySat high resolution satellite data.





“Global customer demand for high resolution satellite data continues to grow, fueled by heightened security needs and increased climate disaster risk,” said Will Marshall, Planet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Our SkySat fleet provides organizations with a powerful combination of high frequency, low latency, high resolution data, enabling greater understanding of critical events around the world.”

Planet’s SkySat fleet offers multiple revisits per day of anyplace on the globe with up to 50 centimeter resolution imagery. Over time SkySats will be replenished with Planet’s next-generation high-resolution fleet, Pelican, which is designed to further increase revisit rates and image resolution, while also reducing latency and speeding customer time to insights. The first Pelican tech demo, launched in November 2023, continues to perform well.

“The ability to enable considerably faster alerting of various types of events around the world has the potential to unlock entirely new use cases for customers,” Will Marshall added.

Additionally, last month Planet announced that it is collaborating with NVIDIA on its onboard processing capabilities for its high-resolution Pelican-2 satellite. Through this collaboration, Planet will leverage the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform for its next-generation high-resolution mission and fly the technology on its Pelican-2 satellite, set to launch later this year. Leveraging recent advances in AI, Planet expects this collaboration to support shorter time to value for customers across government and commercial markets.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts

Planet Press



Claire Bentley Dale



comms@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations



Chris Genualdi, Cleo Palmer-Poroner



ir@planet.com