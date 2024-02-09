Planet Satellite Data Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that their PlanetScope satellite data is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace through the listing: PlanetScope on Google Cloud Marketplace. Through this integration, Planet, a “Google Cloud Ready Sustainability Partner,” aims to bring a new level of collaboration and convenience to users.





Leveraging the scalability and reliability of Google Cloud, customers can analyze, process, and derive meaningful insights from Planet’s vast satellite imagery archive. The synergy between PlanetScope and Google Cloud unlocks a world of possibilities for swift and efficient Earth monitoring initiatives, empowering researchers, developers, and businesses alike.

Planet owns and operates the largest fleet of Earth observation satellites in history, generating an unprecedented dataset of satellite imagery and insights. The company’s PlanetScope product offers a steady stream of 3.7 meter resolution images of every land-based location on Earth, captured on a near-daily basis. This dataset is leveraged by governments, corporations, and research institutions for a myriad of use cases, including agricultural monitoring, urban planning, supply chain management, and sustainable development.

“Our goal is to make Earth imagery accessible broadly, helping businesses and governments make data-informed insights for the growth and sustainability of critical industries. By bringing PlanetScope data to Google Cloud Marketplace, we are offering new and existing customers unique opportunities for broad area management,” commented Planet President Kevin Weil. “Our partnership with Google Cloud helps streamline the process of buying and analyzing geospatial data at scale.”

This data integration aims to increase buyer efficiency by removing lengthy procurement cycles and streamlining the buying process with consolidated billing using existing Google Cloud billing accounts. With Google Cloud technology, users can scale their satellite imagery needs with ease as their projects grow and develop over time, enhancing their geospatial analyses. With this data, users can conduct broad area management, discover patterns of change, and generate timely insights to make data-informed decisions.

“Bringing Planet to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly explore and manage the PlanetScope Earth-observation data on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Planet can expand access to this important data, and securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Planet and Google Cloud share a commitment to help governments and industries build a more vibrant future. By providing real-time Earth insights via Google Cloud Marketplace, Planet aims to further democratize access to Earth data and enable decision-makers to more swiftly and efficiently act to create a more secure and sustainable world.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 950 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

