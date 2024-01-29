Planet DDS is The First Dental Practice Management Solution Provider to Achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Completion of the audit reaffirms the company’s commitment to protecting the security and privacy of customer data.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, today announced its achievement of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 attestation. This marks a significant industry first, positioning Planet DDS as the only dental and orthodontic practice management solutions provider to meet such stringent standards for all its products including Denticon practice management, Cloud 9 orthodontic practice management, Apteryx imaging, and Legwork solutions.





The third-party SOC 2 Type 2 certification attests to the continuously effective enterprise-level data security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy controls that Planet DDS has in place. The completion of the in-depth audit comes at a time in the industry where dental service organizations (DSOs), state and federally funded public health clinics, and other enterprise organizations are seeking greater confidence in vendors to reduce risk, especially for those providing mission-critical software like practice management solutions.

Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS, commented, “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is more than a badge of honor for us. It underscores our dedication to ensuring the highest level of data security and trust for our customers. As the leader in the cloud-based dental solutions space, we believe that this achievement not only reinforces our leadership but also sets a new benchmark for the entire industry. This is especially crucial in the healthcare sector where data security and privacy are of paramount importance.”

Unlike the SOC 2 Type 1 certification, which evaluates the design of controls at a specific point in time, the SOC 2 Type 2 extends over a period of months, providing a more robust and continuous assurance of Planet DDS’ commitment to the highest standards of data security and operational reliability.

Mike Gibson, CTO of Planet DDS, added, “This rigorous SOC2 Type 2 certification process involved meticulous assessment of our controls and operations. We were able to implement the required guidelines in an extremely short timeframe due to our company’s existing cloud-based infrastructure. Our customers can have even greater confidence in our comprehensive approach to protecting their sensitive data.”

Nearly 50% of cybersecurity attacks target small businesses like independent private dental practices and healthcare accounts for almost 80% of data breaches. To learn about protecting your organization and your patients’ data, watch this on-demand webinar: Cybersecurity Webinar

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions, serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 118,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx Cloud Imaging, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management and Legwork Practice Marketing. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices nationwide. To learn more, visit: PlanetDDS.com

Contacts

marketing@planetdds.com