Planet DDS introduces Cloud 9 Pay, Revolutionizing Payment Acceptance for Orthodontic Practices

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud9—Planet DDS, the leader in cloud-based dental software, is making it easier than ever for orthodontic practices to collect payment from patients. Developed with a focus on both customer experience and security, Cloud 9 Pay protects patient data using payment card industry (PCI) validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE). This not only safeguards patient information but also significantly reduces PCI compliance burdens for orthodontic practices.





“At the heart of all of our product decisions lies the goal of creating a better experience for our customers and their patients,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “Cloud 9 Pay is no different. We saw an opportunity to make it easier for patients to settle their bills and ortho practices to accept payments seamlessly, and we acted on it. Combined with Cloud 9’s online scheduling, digital patient forms, and patient communication tools, we couldn’t be more excited to include comprehensive payment solutions to our platform.”

Cloud 9 Pay provides patients with modern payment options like tap-to-pay with credit cards and contactless mobile wallets, including Google Pay and Apple Pay. Since Cloud 9 Pay is native to Cloud 9, the payment is automatically posted within the Cloud 9 ledger, eliminating the need for manual payment entry. The solution’s web-based onboarding is user-friendly and straightforward, with a swift approval process. Unlike the case of unintegrated payment solutions that leave gaps in support, Cloud 9 Pay customers also have access to a dedicated support team.

Cloud 9 Pay is now available to all Cloud 9 customers. To learn more about Cloud 9 or Cloud 9 Pay, schedule a demo at www.cloud9.software.

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions, serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx Imaging, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management and Legwork Patient Engagement. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices nationwide. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

