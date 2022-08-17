Home Business Wire Planet Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Investor...
Planet Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Investor Day

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, after market close on Monday, September 12, 2022. Planet’s management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.

Planet invites you to listen to the conference call, which will be webcast live at Planet’s Investor Relations website (www.planet.com/investors). The webcast will be archived on this website and available for replay approximately two hours after the completion of the event. If you would like to pre-register for the live webcast, please visit the following link to do so in advance of the conference call: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/728551327.

If you would like to attend the conference call by dial-in, you must pre-register at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=18e20112&confId=40434.

Once pre-registered, you will receive your dial-in access details via email.

Additionally, Planet plans to host an Investor Day in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The program is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The Investor Day program will feature sessions led by management, including Will Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO; Kevin Weil, President of Product and Business; and Ashley Johnson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. The event will be accessible virtually. To attend virtually, please check planet.com/investors the week of October 10th. A recording will be available on Planet’s Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

