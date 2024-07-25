Planet and Taylor Geospatial Institute Extend Contract to Provide Data and Solutions to Consortium through 2026

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it has extended its contract to provide data to the Taylor Geospatial Institute (TGI) into 2026. TGI, a rising geospatial research consortium, represents Planet’s largest ever direct university engagement. Under the multi-year contract, TGI can leverage various industry-leading products from Planet, including its flagship PlanetScope data, robust data archive, high-resolution SkySat data, and various Planetary Variable analytic products.





Founded in 2022, TGI is a first-of-its-kind entity in the geospatial ecosystem – designed to fuel research, collaboration, and impact. Bringing together a consortium of eight leading universities and research centers, TGI aims to catalyze collaboration across its consortium, to connect partners in the broader geospatial ecosystem, and to align distinctive strengths, collective expertise, and shared resources to generate innovative research and solutions.

Access to Planet’s data helps TGI researchers explore issues surrounding national security and global food security, as well as advance core geospatial science, computation, and artificial intelligence initiatives. Additionally, Planet data contributes to TGI’s mission to train the next generation of the geospatial workforce.

“Planet is proud to continue serving the Taylor Geospatial Institute with its powerful dataset, enabling industry leaders to accelerate critical research into a wide variety of research areas from climate change to human-environment impacts,” said Will Marshall, CEO and co-founder of Planet. “Through this partnership, these world-class institutions can leverage cutting-edge technologies and Earth observation analytics to help advance our understanding of our planet.”

“Planet was TGI’s first commercial data partner and their data has paved the way to fueling the work of our researchers across the consortium, from research on arctic tundra ecosystem dynamics to remote sensing studies of soybean crop quality and yield,” said Nadine Alameh, Ph.D., executive director of TGI. “I’m excited about extending this partnership as it’s critical for our recently launched strategic initiatives on global food security and GeoAI; and our commitment to accelerating the commercialization of mature research results in partnership with industry.”

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts

Planet Press



Lauren Neville Cottrell



comms@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations



Chris Genualdi, Cleo Palmer-Poroner



ir@planet.com