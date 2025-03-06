Planet and Anthropic Partner to Use Claude’s Advanced AI Capabilities to Turn Geospatial Satellite Imagery into Actionable Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it will begin using Anthropic's Claude, one of the world’s most trusted Large Language Models (LLMs), to revolutionize how we understand and analyze our changing planet. By using Claude on Planet’s daily scan of the Earth, Planet could create powerful new capabilities for users across government and business.

This collaboration will combine Planet’s deep stack of daily geospatial data with Claude's advanced AI capabilities, including Claude’s sophisticated reasoning and pattern recognition abilities to analyze complex visual information at scale and uncover insights about our changing planet. Planet’s data represents one of the largest continuous Earth observation datasets ever created, and with Claude, could enable near real-time pattern recognition and anomaly detection at global scale.

“Anthropic’s advanced AI capabilities have the potential to rapidly change how analysts fundamentally use and understand satellite data. By using Claude on our satellite imagery, we take a significant step towards making it easier to extract value from satellite data. From governments who can scan large areas for new threats to a small holder farmer trying to improve crop yields, from firefighters in California to conservation NGOs in the Congo, this can help users get value from our data faster,” said Planet CEO and co-founder Will Marshall. “AI models also greatly benefit from robust stacks of data, like ours, so I am very excited to see what the future holds for this collaboration.”

"Claude will help Planet identify and analyze patterns in complex geospatial data at a scale and speed previously impossible. Claude’s unique ability to interpret vast amounts of data could improve how the world detects environmental changes, monitors global infrastructure, and responds to natural disasters,” said Dario Amodei, Anthropic's CEO and cofounder.

This announcement comes following Planet’s AI Symposium, a virtual event where leading experts joined Planet leaders to discuss the intersection of AI and Earth observation data. The symposium explored how AI's pattern recognition capabilities could transform our understanding of Earth observation data, with discussions ranging from practical applications in environmental monitoring to broader implications for understanding global commerce.

Both Planet and Anthropic are Public Benefit Companies, which speaks to their mutual commitment to responsible business operations and technical innovation. Due to their shared values, both companies aim to leverage AI models and satellite data responsibly to create value for users and to ensure a safe and secure world.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space.’

Planet Press

Lauren Neville Cottrell

press@planet.com



Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@Planet.com