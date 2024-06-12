Planar Presents Most Comprehensive Lineup of Leading-Edge Visualization Technologies at InfoComm 2024

Industry leader demonstrates trailblazing application designed to remotely monitor display health and performance, pioneering technology previews, ruggedized and all-in-one video wall solutions for temporary, outdoor, ease of use and more

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED–Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced plans to showcase the company’s most comprehensive lineup of cutting-edge visualization solutions at InfoComm 2024. The new and expanding display innovations are designed to remotely monitor display health and performance, enable diverse, fast setup and teardown, deliver flexible and all-in-one, superior, wide-viewing visual performance and set a new standard for close-up outdoor viewing.





“Over the last few months, we unveiled multiple industry-leading visualization technologies that reinforce our dedication to making LED easier to deploy in more environments,” said Planar Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “This year at InfoComm, attendees will experience more LED display solutions from Planar than ever before and we’re excited to showcase the breadth of our expanded product portfolio. This spans first-of-its-kind applications to remotely monitor display health and performance, easy-to-use, all-in-one platforms that can be assembled in a matter of hours, an extended reality studio powering real-time, interactive user experiences and flexible, high bright solutions for rental and staging and outdoor use that set a new standard in visual performance.”

Groundbreaking Display Monitoring Capabilities

At InfoComm 2024, Planar will debut a first-of-its-kind remote management service for display monitoring. As a cloud-native platform, Planar® WallDirector™ Cloud allows users to remotely manage the overall health and performance of their Planar LED and LCD displays and hardware via an intuitive dashboard view. Specifically designed to work with Planar LED and LCD display solutions, the Software as a Service (SaaS) display fleet management application aggregates multiple data sources to allow users to monitor system health and incidents as well as evaluate and troubleshoot alerts from one centralized location.

Newly-Unveiled and Enhanced LED Solutions Revolutionizing Visual Performance

This year, Planar will exhibit the company’s most extensive roster of display technologies incorporating MicroLED. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the many benefits the technology offers today with the industry leader’s lineup of recently-expanded and popular, cutting-edge solutions. This ranges from increased energy efficiency with enhanced brightness to outstanding color uniformity and improved contrast.

Planar® DirectLight® Ultra™ Series: A line of premium fine pitch MicroLED video wall displays presenting several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance. Available in 0.6, 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, Planar DirectLight Ultra Series features models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and built-in processing to deliver always-on, high resolution display experiences for unmatched visual performance for close viewing distances and the most refined applications. The Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty is also included, offering customers complete confidence in their LED video wall purchase while reducing lifetime cost-of-ownership.

Planar® UltraRes™ L Series All-in-One LED: Now available in 109-inch and 136-inch display models, the flexible, easy-to-use LED solution features MicroLED technology to deliver deeper blacks and better contrast for superior, wide-viewing visual performance. The upgraded platform is also available in Full HD resolution and 800-nit brightness, offering today’s customers three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness.

Planar® Luminate™ Ultra W Series: The leading-edge solution pairs the latest advancements in LED technology with a 16:9 wide aspect ratio , allowing users to create standard resolution in fine pitch outdoor LED and redefine close-up outdoor viewing of media-rich content. Planar Luminate Ultra W Series models incorporate MicroLED technology to produce enhanced black levels and high brightness even in direct sunlight. The newest addition to Planar’s portfolio of high bright, fine pixel pitch outdoor LED video wall display solutions is available in 1.3, 1.6 and 2.0 millimeter pixel pitches and features up to 3000-nit brightness to support viewing from as close as eight feet.

The award-winning Planar® DirectLight® Pro Series will also be on display, elevating the industry leader’s presentation of fine pixel pitch LED and deployment versatility for unparalleled viewing experiences.

Versatile Indoor and Outdoor Visualization Solutions Built for Contemporary Applications

Planar will further demonstrate the company’s steadfast commitment to support an even wider set of customers and markets with the family of Leyard® LED display solutions. With designs for standard pitch, outdoor, robust technologies like Chip on Board (COB) as well as rental and staging deployments, InfoComm 2024 attendees will experience a selection of products well suited for mainstream applications spanning digital-out-of-home (DOOH), retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment with the following:

Leyard® LN Series: With a user-friendly modular design and lightweight structure, the rental LED display solution supports quick and easy assembly and disassembly for exhibitions, concerts, conferences, sporting events and more. Built for versatility, efficiency and flexibility, Leyard LN Series cabinets can be adjusted at -10 to 10 degree angles to form convex or concave LED videowalls for hanging or stacked installations.

Leyard® VDS Series: Featuring fine pixel pitches and COB technology with flip chip LEDs, the entry-level indoor LED displays deliver beautiful, high-resolution visualization with excellent contrast, viewing angles and brightness. Leyard VDS Series also includes a glossy ruggedized surface treatment and is fully encapsulated to help withstand collision, scratches, static, water and dust.

Leyard® MGS Series: The line of outdoor 16:9 fine pitch MicroLED video wall displays is designed to withstand harsh outdoor environments and ambient conditions. The IP65 rated series features up to 4,000-nit brightness, pixel pitches ranging from 1.2 to 2.0 millimeters and support for HDR content. Customers also benefit from a lightweight aluminum structure, energy-saving cooling structure, redundant power/data backup and waterproof Glue on Board (GOB) technology.

Planar’s presentation of versatile visualization technologies will be strengthened with the award-winning Planar® LookThru™ Transparent OLED display, offering attendees a look at truly see-through installations.

Extended Reality Studio Delivering Immersive Experiences for Corporate and Beyond

The next-generation Planar® Venue™ Pro VX Series will also be on display at InfoComm 2024, exhibiting improved contrast, lower scan ratio and higher frame rates for unparalleled in-camera and on-camera performance in an XR studio designed for applications spanning corporate, education and beyond. Planar and affiliate company OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D motion tracking systems, will present real-time, interactive experiences illustrating how users can implement extended reality in product launches, online lectures and more.

In addition to Planar’s indoor fine pixel pitch LED video wall display designed to revolutionize the production of lifelike content, the studio will feature a media server seamlessly integrating with OptiTrack motion capture software and motion capture cameras. This integration will allow attendees to experience movement tracking of several props, in addition to simplified high-quality, low-latency performance motion tracking made possible by OptiTrack’s propriety motion capture cameras and software.

Pioneering Technology Demonstrations for Next-Level Performance and Installation

Attendees will experience several technology previews that are intended to raise the bar on display performance and deployment. This includes displays demonstrating pixel-level monitoring as well as a next-generation fine pixel pitch LED solution designed to make faceting more convenient with less harsh visuals. Planar will also present an outdoor kiosk complete with a quick-service restaurant system and displays featuring the ability to create concave and convex curves in two places within a single cabinet.

Planar’s expanded portfolio of leading-edge LED visualization technologies will be on display in Booth #W945 at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas June 12-14. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays, indoor LED video displays and fixed LED video display installations (Futuresource 2023). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

Contacts

Blu Print Public Relations: team@bluprintpr.net

Planar: Kim Brown, pr@planar.com