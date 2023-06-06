Planar Announces Planar DirectLight Pro Series LED Platform, Raising the Bar on Versatility and Lifetime Value

With higher brightness, an advanced high bandwidth architecture, multiple cabinet sizes and several controller options, the new fine pitch LED platform supports a wider array of use cases

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED—Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today announced the Planar® DirectLight® Pro Series, a ground-up designed LED video wall platform debuting at InfoComm 2023. The new solution leverages key advantages of Planar’s highest-selling LED platforms, while raising the bar on versatility and lifetime value.





The cutting-edge LED platform uses a high-bandwidth video transport and delivers high brightness, outstanding image performance and a range of popular pixel pitches down to sub-1 millimeter.

The Planar DirectLight Pro Series is offered in popular Planar® Complete™ display configurations, including 109-inch, 137-inch, 164-inch, 198-inch and 219-inch. The product is also designed to be deployed efficiently in custom video wall dimensions and resolutions through the use of two cabinet sizes and a 5G video architecture. In addition to enabling faster deployment, the 27-inch and 36-inch cabinets allow for precision and simpler, more easily supported video walls.

“Planar has taken the best characteristics of our most popular LED displays and created the next level fine pitch LED platform using innovative, new technology,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “The Planar DirectLight Pro Series is designed to more precisely meet different application requirements while delivering years of high performance operation.”

The newest addition to Planar’s portfolio of fine pitch LED video wall platforms includes the unrivaled Planar® EverCare™ Lifetime Limited Warranty, increasing lifetime value and covering Planar DirectLight Pro Series from controller to sub-pixel and every component in between.

Unparalleled Versatility

With 1,000-nit brightness in constant operation and models in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, viewers benefit from vibrant colors and greater image detail, even in higher ambient light environments. Planar DirectLight Pro Series also supports rich media playback, including HDR.

The new Planar DirectLight Pro Series’ design provides the flexibility to accommodate installations requiring front tilts, 90-degree corners and faceted curves, enabling the series to reach an even wider set of applications. It is also available with Planar® ERO-LED™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) protective coating for safety in high traffic areas and supports 32-point touch for interactive applications. With support for a range of video controllers, Planar DirectLight Pro can be further tailored to different application needs, both on and off-camera. The new LED video wall platform is well suited for conference and boardrooms, lobby displays, control rooms, on-camera broadcast studios, education environments and beyond.

Lifetime Value

The Planar DirectLight Pro Series was developed to support innovative features today and into the future. A 5x higher bandwidth architecture streamlines large video walls, reduces cable counts and simplifies custom-sized video walls. The additional bandwidth also delivers support for advanced features today and new features in the future.

The dynamic LED platform requires less cables and other components, offering streamlined installation and maintenance. In addition to enabling faster deployment, Planar DirectLight Pro Series’ 27-inch and 36-inch cabinets combine precise dimensional fit with reduced support complexity.

With its support for multiple controller options, Planar DirectLight Pro Series offers features and functions to suit a wide range of applications and environments. Supported controllers include the industry-respected Planar® WallDirector™ Video Controller, ColorLight’s range of controllers and Brompton’s renowned, specialized controllers.

Planar DirectLight Pro Series displays are backed by the benefits of Planar, a US-based display manufacturer with 40 years of proven reliability, and local pre- and post-sales support. The displays are also compliant with the US Trade Agreement Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Planar DirectLight Pro Series is available now through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.planar.com/DirectLightPro, watch the product video or visit Planar Booth #2243 at InfoComm 2023.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays and ultra-narrow pixel pitch LED displays (Futuresource 2022). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

