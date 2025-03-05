PKI Spotlight Unveils Industry-First Multi-Vendor HSM Monitoring Support

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HSMs--PKI Solutions is excited to announce a significant advancement in cryptographic security management: PKI Spotlight’s Multi-HSM Monitoring, the industry’s first, and ONLY, vendor-agnostic solution for Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). For the first time, organizations can gain unified, real-time visibility into both nCipher (Entrust) and Luna (Thales) HSMs, including on-premises and cloud-based deployments (Luna DPoD and nCipher HSM as a Service).

In an era where enterprises operate with increasingly complex and diverse cryptographic infrastructures, PKI Spotlight addresses a critical need—ensuring seamless monitoring, availability, and compliance for HSMs from multiple vendors. Previously, organizations had to rely on disparate, proprietary monitoring tools, resulting in operational silos and limited visibility. Now, with PKI Spotlight’s latest innovation, security teams can monitor HSM availability, configurations, and usage through a single, intuitive interface without needing to provide credentials for your HSMs.

Key Benefits of PKI Spotlight’s Multi-HSM Support:

Real-Time HSM Monitoring : Track the operational status of nCipher and Luna HSMs instantly, receive immediate alerts for any failures, and proactively address performance issues.

: Track the operational status of nCipher and Luna HSMs instantly, receive immediate alerts for any failures, and proactively address performance issues. Configuration & Firmware Oversight : Maintain compliance by monitoring firmware versions and configuration settings and identifying inconsistencies that could pose security risks.

: Maintain compliance by monitoring firmware versions and configuration settings and identifying inconsistencies that could pose security risks. Partition Utilization Insights – Optimize resource allocation by gaining deep visibility into partition usage to ensure efficient cryptographic operations.

“Enterprises managing multi-vendor HSM environments have long struggled to achieve a unified view of their cryptographic security posture,” said Mark Cooper, President & Founder at PKI Solutions. “With PKI Spotlight’s Multi-Vendor HSM Monitoring, we’re establishing a new industry standard—providing a single pane of glass for HSM monitoring, simplifying processes, and improving security preparedness.”

Gartner recognizes PKI Spotlight as the only PKI posture management solution on the market. It continues to lead the way in enterprise security innovation. While some HSM vendors offer proprietary monitoring tools, PKI Spotlight is the only commercial solution to bridge the gap between monitoring multiple HSM vendors, delivering unparalleled visibility and control.

Organizations looking to enhance their HSM strategy can experience the power of PKI Spotlight firsthand. Request a demo today and discover how real-time monitoring and actionable insights can transform your cryptographic security operations.

