Pixxel Appoints William McCombe as its Chief Financial Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel said: “We are delighted to welcome William McCombe to the Pixxel spaceship! His remarkable experience and foundational understanding of space imagery and satellite manufacturing businesses will be pivotal in steering our financial direction and ensuring sustainable growth. As we navigate the next stages of our journey, we’re excited to work together towards realising our ambitious vision for the future.”

William McCombe, Chief Financial Officer, Pixxel said: “I am very excited to join Pixxel as its Chief Financial Officer. With its state-of-the-art hyperspectral satellite constellation, Pixxel will be a game-changer, revolutionizing how we view and understand our planet. Its mission of providing an entirely new level of data and analytics for environmental monitoring will have a far-reaching global impact. I am very much looking forward to working with Pixxel’s highly talented and energetic team.”

In his new role at Pixxel, William will oversee the company’s accounting, financial planning, capital raising, treasury, legal and regulatory functions, all supporting Pixxel’s mission to revolutionize earth observation through cutting-edge hyperspectral satellite technology.

William’s prior roles included Chief Financial Officer at Maxar, where he led Maxar’s $3.5Bn merger with Digital Globe. He was also Chief Financial Officer at Velo3D, where he led the company’s IPO transaction. In addition, he was CFO at HZO, a nano-coating supplier for the electronics industry. Before these roles, he was a Managing Director in Investment Banking at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

He has significant industry experience in the space imagery and satellite manufacturing businesses, and a proven track record in financial management, capital raising, M&A, investor relations and more. In addition to his space industry experience, he has significant experience with emerging growth companies, helping them scale up their operations, raising financing and building financial processes.

With this announcement, Pixxel further solidifies its position in the space tech industry, especially as it gears up to launch six satellites in 2024 and eighteen more by 2025 to build a health monitor for the planet.

About Pixxel

Pixxel is a space data company building a constellation of the world’s highest-resolution hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from the data. The constellation will aim to provide daily global coverage and help detect, monitor, and predict global phenomena across agriculture, mining, environment and energy use cases.

Co-founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, the space tech startup aims to build a health monitor for the planet by 2025. Pixxel has worked with notable organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organization, NASA JPL, and SpaceX amongst other space stalwarts.

The organisation is backed by Google, Lightspeed, Radical Ventures, Relativity’s Jordan Noone, Seraphim Capital, Ryan Johnson, Blume Ventures, Sparta LLC and Accenture among others. For more information visit www.pixxel.space or follow Pixxel on Twitter and LinkedIn.

