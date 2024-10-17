Pivotree Drives Innovation to Accelerate Time to Market in the Electronics Industry

Access our Fully-built IP&E Product Data Library to Enhance eCommerce Sales

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced the launch of the first edition of their Electronics SKUs library, encompassing interconnect, passive, and electromechanical parts (IP&E) components from the industry’s top manufacturers. This new library of IP&E SKUs, created with Pivotree SKU Build, is designed to help electronics industry distributors and retailers achieve 99.7% online product accuracy to grow revenues, while saving the costs of traditional data enrichment.





The electronics parts distribution sector faces numerous challenges in SKU management, including incomplete and inconsistent data, overwhelming onboarding workloads, scalability issues, pressure to grow revenue, and balancing speed-to-market with quality. By utilizing the library of fully-enriched Electronics SKUs, distributors and retailers can significantly accelerate product availability to their customers and reduce the manual effort required to onboard thousands of product SKUs, enabling businesses to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

SKU Build utilizes AI to standardize a wide range of product specifications and variations from various suppliers. This eliminates the necessity for manual data enrichment and prepares product SKUs for seamless integration into an organization’s eCommerce platforms.

“Our goal is to streamline the process of product data management for distributors and retailers in the electronics industry,” said Cliff Isaacson, Chief Product Officer, Pivotree. “With our fully-enriched SKUs, businesses can focus on what they do best—serving their customers and driving growth.”

Pivotree is introducing SKU Build to the electronics industry at the ECIA Executive Conference in Chicago on Oct.20-22. They are offering conference attendees the opportunity to access 1,000 free SKUs from the IP&E library to see how enriched, channel-ready SKUs can accelerate time-to-market and save the cost and labor associated with manual product data onboarding.

A leader in providing innovative solutions for the electronics industry, Pivotree’s mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive digital landscape. With a focus on quality, accuracy, and efficiency, they help clients transform their product data management processes and achieve their business goals.

For more information about Pivotree services and solutions, please visit the Electronics Industry page on their website.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products, as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

