Pivot Bio Surprises Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County With a Truckload of Turkeys Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Company also provided a surprise monetary donation for holiday needs.

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to highlight the growing challenge of food insecurity, Pivot Bio, a sustainable agriculture company with a strong presence in Ames, presented a $2,500 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County along with a truckload of turkeys to be distributed to club families for Thanksgiving.

“ Ames has welcomed Pivot Bio with open arms and helped to fuel our success,” said Roger Underwood, Pivot Bio board chair. “ We’re grateful to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County for partnering with us this holiday season to give back to a community that has given us so much.”

The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to address agriculture’s biggest challenge of feeding a growing population while giving back to the local communities the company and its farm partners serve. Since 2019, Pivot Bio has made the Ames office, located in the Iowa State University Research Park, its Midwest hub.

“ Pivot Bio is a company that truly understands the importance of supporting our local communities, especially during times when many families face the challenge of putting food on the table,” said Sean Blomgren, local Ames farmer and independent Pivot Bio sales rep. “ This is their way of addressing the needs of our community while also saying thank you to all of the farmers who work hard to feed the world.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County has positively impacted the lives of families in the Ames area, providing a safe and supportive environment for children and youth to grow, learn and develop the skills they need in life. Donations through community partners help provide valuable resources that impact the whole community.

“ Pivot Bio’s generous donation comes at a crucial time, providing a holiday meal for families who are feeling the squeeze of increased food costs,” said Ryan Santi, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County. “ It also serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that our local businesses can make on addressing food insecurity in our own community.”

To learn how you or your business can invest in local Ames youth, visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County website at bgcstory.org.

About Pivot Bio

Founded in 2011, Pivot Bio is a sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Synthetic nitrogen is one of agriculture’s leading contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions. Our products are a breakthrough innovation and among the industry’s most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Our nitrogen is safer to handle and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the time at commercial sale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County’s mission is to inspire & enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. We offer safe, affordable, quality after school & summer programming for 6-18 year olds including a daily nutritious meal and snack. Our programming is fun, engaging, and offers opportunities to focus on education, sports and recreation, the arts, health and wellness, workforce readiness, character and leadership! In 2022, we provided 15,038 nutritious meals for our members & handed out 34,482 pounds of food for our families to take home and serve themselves through our community partnerships.

In October 2023 we went public with our capital campaign to remodel and expand the Ames Club site. Our vision is to expand our current capacity of 105 members to a new capacity of 165 by increasing our square footage from 11,250 square feet to 18,750. The updated building will give our current families and new families on our waiting list an improved space and experience! If you’d like more information or would like to donate to our campaign, please visit our website at bgcstory.org.

Contacts

Erin Loesing



eloesing@pivotbio.com