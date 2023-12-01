Pivot Bio Attending COP28 to Showcase Its Breakthrough Technology

WHAT: Pivot Bio attending COP28 to share how innovation is transforming food systems and drawing down emissions

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On December 9th and 10th, Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott will bring the leading sustainable agriculture company’s expertise to the world stage at COP28, with a specific focus on technology to reduce nitrous oxide emissions in the food and agriculture sector.

On behalf of Pivot Bio, Abbott will meet with partners, government leaders and industry organizations to share the work it is doing to reduce the world’s reliance on synthetic nitrogen fertilizers to meet emissions targets. The company will highlight the potential of its technology to draw down nitrous oxide emissions as countries embrace food system reforms.

“ I am excited to attend COP28 and look forward to sharing our expertise with others in the food and agriculture space,” said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. “ As one of the leading sustainable agriculture companies, we recognize the pivotal role our industry plays in addressing the performance needs of farmers while supporting their continued good stewardship of the world’s natural resources.”

Synthetic fertilizer has, until now, been the primary way for farmers to grow the food the world needs. But the synthetic fertilizer industry is one of agriculture’s leading contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions and a significant driver of poor water quality, biodiversity loss and air pollution; and until recently, farmers had no other options.

Synthetic nitrogen fertilizer is responsible for 2.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions – more than aviation or shipping. About two-thirds of synthetic fertilizer’s lifecycle emissions come from nitrous oxide, which has a warming potential nearly 300 times higher than CO2.

Pivot Bio has harnessed nature to solve agriculture’s biggest challenge: delivering nitrogen to plants to feed a growing population without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. The company’s technology meets the demand for nitrogen consistency and dependability by enabling microbes to convert atmospheric nitrogen and deliver it to crops, providing a source of nitrogen throughout the growing season and a powerful tool for the farmers working to provide the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Available commercially in the United States, the company’s products were used on nearly 5 million acres of corn in 2023, where they replaced up to 25% of growers’ synthetic nitrogen needs. The company is currently working to expand into Brazil and Canada.

Founded in 2011, Pivot Bio is a sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Synthetic nitrogen is one of agriculture's leading contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions. Our products are a breakthrough innovation and among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Our nitrogen is safer to handle, does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market.

