Pittsburgh Business Times Names Ryan a Best Place to Work in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named one of the best places to work in Western Pennsylvania by the Pittsburgh Business Times and Quantum Market Research. This marks the ninth consecutive year that Ryan has been included on this prestigious list.





“The hard work and dedication of our team members in the Steel City is commendable, and I sincerely thank them for continuously helping Ryan achieve recognition as one of the best places to excel in their career in the region,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “This honor is a testament to the industry-leading culture and values we have created at Ryan, embodied by our Pittsburgh team, while delivering world-class service and results to our clients.”

More than 250 companies in the Western Pennsylvania area applied to participate in the online survey of employee engagement administered by Quantum Market Research. Online employee satisfaction surveys formed the basis of the final scores used in this program. The number of surveys required from each company was based on a sliding scale applied to the total number of employees the company has in the region—the higher the number of employees, the lower the percentage of employee surveys required to qualify.

To view the entire 2023 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania list, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

