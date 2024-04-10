Pitney Bowes Recognized by Fortune as One of America’s Most Innovative Companies

America’s Most Innovative Companies honors the 200 companies transforming industries from the inside out.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has been named to Fortune’s 2024 America’s Most Innovative Companies list. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc.









From innovative solutions and services that reduce the complexity of sending parcels and mail, to an internal culture focused on encouraging new and creative ideas, innovation happens across Pitney Bowes every day and has been a part of the Company’s culture for over 100 years.

“Innovation is a driving force in our culture. We embrace technology, process and business model innovation with the goal of creating value for our clients, improving our efficiency, and improving our business results,” said James Fairweather, Chief Innovation Officer at Pitney Bowes. “At Pitney Bowes we put innovation front and center, and it is great to see that innovative drive being formally recognized by Fortune and Statista.”

Every year, Pitney Bowes recognizes process, continuous and disruptive innovation by hosting its annual Innovation of the Year awards, another example of the brilliant and inspiring contributions which drive a culture of innovation across the business.

Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Product innovation evaluates a company’s products and services, covering aspects such as design, usability and uniqueness, while process innovation looks at a company’s product sourcing and production, marketing, sales and support. Innovation culture primarily reflects the company’s success at fostering creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit.

For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys.

