Pitney Bowes Opens New Presort Services Operating Center Serving St. Louis Market

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the opening of a new 45,000 square foot Presort Services operating center serving the St. Louis, MO market. The new highly automated facility, located at 13955 Riverport Place, Maryland Heights, MO processed nearly 100,000 pieces of mail on its inaugural day, with volumes steadily increasing throughout this summer. Currently, the site processes up to 1.2 million mail pieces a day.









“The opening of our new St. Louis operating center underscores our commitment to operational excellence and superior service delivery,” said Debbie Pfeiffer, Executive Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Presort Services. “This facility marks a new chapter of growth, improved efficiency and enhanced capabilities, positioning us to better meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Pitney Bowes entered the St. Louis market in 2015. Its brand-new, state-of-the-art location is equipped with advanced sorters and a comprehensive conveyor system. Additionally, the facility boasts nine loading docks for incoming and outgoing shipments. An open house for current and prospective clients is being planned for early fall.

The new facility is part of the company’s extensive national Mail Exchange Network. While the operating center primarily processes First Class Letters, it also handles First Class Flats, First Class Bypass, Marketing Mail Letters and Flats, and parcels which are then transported via mail exchange to various Central Region locations for finalization and USPS® induction. Pitney Bowes Presort Services is the largest workshare partner of the USPS®, helping mailers of all sizes capture measurable postage savings while simplifying the complexity of sending mail and parcels. In 2023, Pitney Bowes presorted nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and parcels.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels.

