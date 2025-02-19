Pitney Bowes Named Top Company in Shipping Software Solutions for 2025 by Logistics Tech Outlook

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world—including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500, today announced Pitney Bowes has been recognized as the Top Company in Shipping Software for 2025 by Logistics Tech Outlook, a leading enterprise technology magazine trusted by senior-level leaders and decision-makers in the logistics industry. This award highlights Pitney Bowes’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge shipping technology that empowers businesses to streamline their logistics operations.

“Pitney Bowes has set a new benchmark in the shipping software industry by providing highly adaptable, secure, and data-driven solutions,” said Linda James, Managing Editor of Logistics Tech Outlook. “Their ability to continually innovate and address the evolving needs of businesses, from eCommerce retailers to large enterprises, made them a clear choice for this recognition.”

The award was determined by a panel of C-level executives, industry experts, and the editorial board at Logistics Tech Outlook, who evaluated companies based on innovation, reliability, customer impact, and industry leadership. Pitney Bowes emerged as the leader due to its advanced SaaS-based multicarrier shipping platform, which helps businesses navigate the complexities of modern shipping with efficiency and control.

“This recognition from Logistics Tech Outlook is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, EVP and President of SendTech at Pitney Bowes. “As businesses continue to face logistical challenges, our technology provides them with the flexibility and intelligence needed to make informed shipping decisions, optimize costs, and enhance overall efficiency.”

With security and compliance at the core of its platform, Pitney Bowes meets SOC2 and ISO 27001 certifications and is FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorized, ensuring businesses and government agencies can operate with confidence in an increasingly digital world. Its rule-based automation engine allows clients to define shipping priorities—whether speed, cost efficiency, or carrier volume commitments—delivering customized solutions tailored to diverse industries.

In addition to its recognition as a leader in shipping software, Pitney Bowes continues to expand its capabilities with innovations such as ShipAccel, a platform designed specifically for eCommerce businesses. This solution integrates seamlessly with major online marketplaces, streamlining order fulfillment, tracking, and returns for enhanced customer experiences.

Looking ahead, Pitney Bowes remains dedicated to driving the future of shipping technology. With plans to enhance international shipping capabilities and further refine its analytics-driven approach, the company is committed to equipping businesses with smart, scalable, and future-ready shipping solutions.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world—including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small businesses to large enterprises, and government entities rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels.

