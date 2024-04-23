Pitney Bowes Named ‘Best Employer for Diversity’ by Forbes for Sixth Consecutive Year

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 2024 list for the sixth consecutive year. In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for Diversity 2024 through an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.









“We are extremely proud to be recognized again by Forbes Magazine as one of the Best Employers for Diversity,” said Andrew Gold, Chief Human Resources Officer of Pitney Bowes. “Pitney Bowes has a long history of intentionally seeking and including diverse talent at all levels of the organization. The Best Employers for Diversity 2024 title reinforces our reputation as a company that embraces and celebrates diversity as a driver of business success.”

Employees who took the survey gave their opinion on a series of statements surrounding topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their employer. Diversity among top executives, evaluations from employees at other companies, positions responsible for diversity and communication of diverse company culture were also taken into consideration.

“Pitney Bowes is a human-centered company. We celebrate the rich mix of attributes and factors that impact the identities and experiences of our global team. Our approach to diversity and inclusion acknowledges our common humanity, while embracing the distinctions that contribute to our individuality,” added Andrew Gold.

Currently, women make up 50 percent of the Pitney Bowes’ Board and 43 percent of the global workforce. Furthermore, people of color make up 56 percent of the workforce in the U.S. The senior leadership team at Pitney Bowes is diverse, with women and people of color holding key roles such as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Executive Vice President and President of Sending Technology Solutions, President of Pitney Bowes Presort Services, and President of Global Financial Services

Pitney Bowes has been recognized by Forbes as a ‘Best Employer for Women’ from 2018-2022 and as one of the ‘World’s Top Companies for Women’ in 2023. The company was also included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index in 2019, 2020, and 2022. For three consecutive years, Pitney Bowes has earned a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI), most recently receiving the 2023-2024 ‘Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion’.

