PitchBook Recognized as a Top Inspiring Workplace in North America

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as a 2024 Top 100 Inspiring Workplace in North America by Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW). The top 100 companies were selected and ranked by an independent judging panel based on six key categories including culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion, employee voice and employee experience.





Being named on IW’s list reflects a significant commitment from organizations to prioritize their employees and demonstrates the tangible and positive initiatives in their workplaces. In a comment from the judges, PitchBook’s diversity and inclusion philosophy and comprehensive benefits package was praised alongside its dedication to living the company values and providing unique physical workplaces for employees.

PitchBook has more than 3,000 team members globally across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Singapore. By offering unprecedented access to the private and public equity markets, the PitchBook Platform provides an all-in-one research and analysis tool for investment and research professionals – including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms.

To see the full list of 2024 North America Inspiring Workplaces winners, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company’s data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 team members. Its platform, data and research serve over 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others to seek it.

