Piper Sandler Strengthens Technology Investment Banking with the Additions of Rob Freiman and Kegan Greene

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PIPR—Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the additions of Rob Freiman and Kegan Greene as managing directors on the technology investment banking team. Freiman and Greene will both focus on the financial technology sector.





“Rob and Kegan are well-respected and talented bankers that will be able to come in and make an immediate impact to our efforts in the financial technology sector. They bring a wealth of knowledge and relationships and will play a pivotal role in our continued efforts to provide world-class advisory services to our clients,” said Steven Schmidt, co-head of technology investment banking at Piper Sandler.

“We are actively building our technology franchise at Piper Sandler and we are very excited to welcome Rob and Kegan to the team. Rob and Kegan have worked together for years and have a long and successful track record of providing advisory services to fintech clients,” said Brian White, co-head of technology investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Freiman and Greene co-led the U.S. financial technology investment banking effort at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., where Freiman was head of payments investment banking and Greene was head of insurance technology investment banking. Both individuals bring with them decades of experience in the financial technology sector.

“We are thrilled to be joining Piper Sandler. We believe the firm has a tremendous opportunity in financial technology given the combined strength of their technology and financial services businesses,” said Freiman and Greene.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Contacts

Nick Lawler



Tel: 212 891-8954



nick.lawler@psc.com