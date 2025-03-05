Pipelinersales Corporation Launches Pipeliner CRM Availability in AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipelinersales Corporation, a top-rated provider of enterprise class CRM solutions, announced today that Pipeliner CRM, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Pipeliner CRM has an intelligent framework and an engaging, easy-to-learn interface that ensures quick user adoption. It offers artificial intelligence (AI) assistance — enhancing sales productivity and efficiency — and manages any process through advanced automation and represents the future of CRM systems. Pipeliner CRM provides comprehensive pipeline management and robust reporting capabilities. By integrating all necessary functionalities within a single platform, Pipeliner CRM eliminates the need for most third-party tools, significantly boosting productivity. This solution provides fast and affordable implementation and doesn’t need a dedicated administrator. This contributes to remarkable cost reductions.

AWS customers will now have access to Pipeliner’s products and services directly within AWS Marketplace. The platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Pipeliner CRM within their AWS Marketplace account.

“We’re excited to bring Pipeliner CRM to AWS Marketplace,” says Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner CRM’s CEO. “This announcement underscores our commitment to providing our customers with flexible, secure and high-performance CRM solutions that are easy-to-use and readily accessible. By making Pipeline CRM available in AWS Marketplace, we are making it easier than ever for businesses to enhance their customer relationship management while leveraging the power of AWS.”

“We’ve seen utilization (of CRM) increase tremendously,” Kathleen McClung, Director of Tenaska Marketing Ventures a prominent Pipeliner CRM customer. “Our management is 100 percent behind it, and on top of that, Pipeliner has rolled out new features for us, such as the online forms we use for our event planning.”

Pipeliner CRM is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Pipelinersales Inc. and its Pipeliner CRM platform please visit www.pipelinersales.com

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM is elevating the perception and performance of the sales position. It begins by disrupting the CRM marketplace, leveraging the latest technology that quickly integrates with all other systems seamlessly, thereby minimizing costs and risks. Pipeliner adopts a unique approach to traditional CRM platforms by leveraging instant, dynamic visualization that drives rapid adoption rates and supreme user experiences. Its online and offline iOS and Android mobile apps address the largest audience possible and provide CRM functionality on the go.

Pipeliner is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, please engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at PipelinerCRM.com

